Netanyahu calls for international pressure to be redirected to Hamas, Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday lashed out at the international community, particularly pressure against an expanded military operation in Rafah and American calls for an early election in Israel.

"Since the beginning of the war, we have been fighting on two fronts - the military front and the political front," Netanyahu said at the opening of the State Security Cabinet (SSC) weekly meeting.

"On the political front, we have so far managed to allow our forces to fight in an unprecedented manner for five full months. But it is no secret that the international pressures against us are increasing," the prime minister continued.

"There are those in the international community who are trying to stop the war now, before all its goals are achieved. They do this by making false accusations against the IDF, against the Israeli government and against the Prime Minister of Israel," he likely referred to recent remarks from U.S. Democrat leaders, President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"They do this by trying to bring about elections now, in the midst of the war. And they do this because they know that elections now will stop the war, and paralyze the country for at least six months," Netanyahu explained.

"So let's be clear: if we stop the war now, before all of its goals are achieved, it means that Israel has lost the war, and we will not allow that. That is why we must not give in to these pressures, and we will not give in to them," the prime minister declared.

"On the contrary, this simple truth only strengthens our determination to keep fighting the pressures and keep fighting until the end - until the absolute victory. No amount of international pressure will stop us from realizing all the goals of the war: eliminating Hamas, releasing all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat against Israel," he reiterated.

"To do this, we will also operate in Rafah. This is the only way to eliminate the rest of Hamas's murderous battalions, and this is the only way to apply the military pressure necessary to release all our hostages," Netanyahu added.

Kobi Gideon/L.A.M

"To this end, we approved the operational plans for action in Rafah, including the promotion of the steps to evacuate the civilian population from the battle zones. This is a necessary step towards military action," the prime minister stated, emphasizing "I say again - we will act with care. It will take a few weeks, and it will happen."

"And to our friends in the international community I say: Is your memory so short? So quickly did you forget October 7, the most terrible massacre committed against Jews since the Holocaust? So quickly are you ready to deny Israel the right to defend itself against the monsters of Hamas? Did you lose your moral conscience so quickly?"

"Instead of putting pressure on Israel, which is fighting a just war, against an enemy that cannot be more cruel, direct your pressure against Hamas and its patron - Iran. They are the ones who pose a danger to the region and the entire world," Netanyahu concluded. "We, in any case, will face all the pressures, and with God's help, we will continue to fight together until complete victory."