Netanyahu calls security cabinet meeting for Thursday to approve new Gaza plans

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with his security cabinet at 6 PM on Thursday in Jerusalem, where it is expected, along with Netanyahu's support, to approve plans for the IDF to enter and occupy the remaining areas of the Gaza Strip.

The plan was originally proposed to the PM by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Tuesday during a smaller security council.

According to an Israeli Broadcast Network Kan report, the expansion would take about 4-5 months, putting the remaining hostages at risk, and lead to "dozens" of IDF casualties.

It would also force around half of Gaza's population to move southward toward the Mawasi humanitarian zone.

According to Kan, IDF officials have voiced concern over the safety of the 50 remaining hostages -- 20 of which are believed to still be alive -- who remain captive in the areas of Gaza where the military has not yet entered. Their concerns are that Hamas could intentionally kill them if the IDF approaches or that Israeli troops could mistake them for terrorists and unintentionally target them.

The plan, according to Israeli news outlet N12, would consist of five parts, beginning with the evacuation of the roughly 1 million residents of Gaza City over a few weeks, allowing civilian infrastructure to be moved to a different part of the Strip before beginning military operations.

Then, according to the report, the second phase would see the launch of a new military offensive along with a speech by President Trump announcing the collaboration effort with Israel to increase the volume of humanitarian aid being brought into the Strip.

Zamir reportedly suggested that Israel instead take a more gradual approach, but his idea was dismissed immediately by Netanyahu.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid also raised his concerns, stating Israel would have to pay a price, both financially and in casualties, “too heavy” to bear.

As an alternative, he recommended Israel allow Arab countries to govern the Strip in order to allow Israel to focus on eliminating Hamas.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will not intervene in Israel's decisions to continue into a full military occupation of the Strip, telling reporters, "I really can't say. It is going to be pretty much up to Israel."