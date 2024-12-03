Netanyahu 'committed' to North, vows to enforce ceasefire with 'iron fist'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a rare government meeting in the northern city of Nahariya on Tuesday, "to deliver a clear message to the North: We're committed to the North."

Netanyahu said Israel "will not return to the situation of October 6 - neither drip by drip, nor in zigzags," referring to the day before the terrorist rampage on October 7, 2023.

The government is preparing a comprehensive program that notably includes maintaining tax benefits, developing industrial zones, and building a marina in Nahariya. These projects aim to revitalize the local economy, severely hit by security tensions. Regarding the ongoing ceasefire, Netanyahu emphasized that it was not the end of the conflict.

"We are enforcing the ceasefire and, with an iron fist, acting against any violation – minor or serious."