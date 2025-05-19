Netanyahu doubles down on choice to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against right-wing criticism over the reintroduction of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip on Monday, following a decision in the security cabinet made without a vote the night before.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, long opposed to allowing aid into Gaza, demanded a vote, but Netanyahu declined.

The decision comes after pressure from Israel's allies, most notably in the United States among stalwart supporters of Israel, Netanyahu said. Last week, US President Donald Trump said that "many in Gaza are dying of hunger." Earlier today, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff made it clear that "we will not allow a humanitarian crisis in the Strip."

"All humanitarian aid that will enter the Strip, certainly every part of it, will ignite Hamas and give it oxygen, while our captives languish in tunnels," Ben Gvir said. Netanyahu "is making a severe mistake in this move and he does not have a majority at all. Hamas should only be crushed, and not given oxygen to reanimate it," Ben Gvir continued.

Netanyahu noted that the decision came at the recommendation of the IDF, citing an "operational necessity to enable the expansion of the intense fighting to defeat Hamas."

The immediate introduction of aid is "a temporary step of about a week," according to a source speaking to i24NEWS, "until the completion of the distribution centers, most of which will be in the south of the strip under IDF security control and will be operated by American civilian companies."