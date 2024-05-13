Netanyahu: equal numbers of Hamas combatants and Gazan civilians killed

In a recent interview on the Call Me Back podcast with Dan Senor, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed startling statistics regarding the casualties in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Netanyahu stated that the ratio of Hamas combatants to Gazan civilians killed is approximately one to one, with around 14,000 Hamas combatants and an estimated 16,000 civilians having lost their lives.

Netanyahu defended Israel's actions in the war, arguing that condemnation of its conduct is contradictory to supporting its right to defend itself against Hamas aggression.

He emphasized Israel's commitment to preventing Hamas from regaining strength in Gaza and proposed the need for a new civil administration in the region, preferably led by locals unaffiliated with Hamas and with support from Arab states.

However, Netanyahu stressed that progress in Gaza hinges on the defeat of Hamas. He asserted that international intervention will not occur until Hamas is either destroyed or on the brink of defeat. Netanyahu faced criticism for not presenting a clear plan for an alternative government in Gaza but expressed confidence that once Hamas is eliminated, new opportunities for peace, including the expansion of the Abraham Accords, will emerge.

Netanyahu pledged Israel's determination to achieve the destruction of the remaining Hamas battalions, stating that they are close to achieving this goal.