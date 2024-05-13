Netanyahu floats possibility of exiling Hamas leaders from Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested the possibility of exiling Hamas leaders from Gaza as a means to end the ongoing war.

In a recent interview on Dan Senor's podcast "Call Me Back," Netanyahu reiterated his stance that the war could end immediately if Hamas were to lay down its arms and release hostages.

"This war can be over tomorrow," Netanyahu emphasized. "Hamas lays down its arms, surrenders, and returns the hostages, the war is over. It's up to them."

When pressed about the option of exile for Hamas leaders, Netanyahu stated that while the idea has been discussed, the priority is for Hamas to surrender and disarm.

AP Photo/Adel Hana

Netanyahu reiterated his firm stance against allowing Hamas to maintain control in Gaza, emphasizing that as long as the group remains active, Israel will not permit Gazans to govern the territory.

Regarding the aftermath of the conflict, Netanyahu indicated that discussions about the future would only occur after Hamas has been neutralized.

He underscored Israel's commitment to defending itself against threats, stressing that the nation would not rely on external assistance for its security.