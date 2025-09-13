Netanyahu posts message appearing to confirm Hamas leaders survived Doha strike

Recommended -

In a statement posted to social media on Saturday evening, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the Qatar-based leadership of Hamas, reiterating that the jihadist group had to regard for the lives of Gazans and represented an obstacle to ending the war and releasing the Israelis it held hostage.

The Netanyahu's wording of Netanyahu's message appeared to confirm that the strike targeting the Hamas leaders in Doha was not crowned with success.

"The Hamas terrorists chiefs living in Qatar don't care about the people in Gaza," wrote Netanyahu. "They blocked all ceasefire attempts in order to endlessly drag out the war." He added that "Getting rid of them would rid the main obstacle to releasing all our hostages and ending the war."

Israel is yet to officially comment on the result of the strike, which has incurred widespread international criticism.