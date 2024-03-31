Netanyahu: Hamas would celebrate if elections held now, pledges efforts to bring hostages home

In a press conference held Sunday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed pressing issues concerning national security, hostage negotiations, and potential elections.

Netanyahu began by emphasizing the potential ramifications of holding elections at this juncture, asserting that it would not only paralyze the nation for up to eight months but also jeopardize ongoing negotiations for the release of hostages and disrupt the pursuit of wartime objectives.

He highlighted Hamas's vested interest in such an outcome, suggesting that the group would be the primary beneficiary if elections were to occur, underscoring the significance of maintaining stability and continuity in the face of external threats.

Speaking directly on the issue, Netanyahu stated, "It would paralyze negotiations for freeing our hostages and would bring an end to the war before achieving its goals," adding, "and the first who welcome this is Hamas, and that says everything."

Addressing the ongoing hostage situation in Gaza, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to securing the safe return of all hostages, emphasizing the government's multifaceted approach combining military pressure with diplomatic negotiations.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

He expressed frustration with Hamas's hardened stance in negotiations, particularly regarding demands that could compromise national security interests.

"We are showing flexibility in the talks, while Hamas is hardening its position," Netanyahu remarked. "If we give in to another demand every two days, this will bring about a deal? This is the opposite of the truth."

Responding to criticism regarding efforts to bring hostages home, Netanyahu vehemently defended his administration's actions, asserting, "As Israel’s prime minister, I am doing everything, and will do everything to bring our loved ones home."

He condemned misinformation that undermines these efforts, emphasizing the anguish it inflicts on affected families and urging clarity and accuracy in public discourse.

Spokesperson of the Prime Minister

Switching focus to the military situation, Netanyahu outlined plans for potential operations in Rafah, highlighting the readiness of the IDF to conduct operations, evacuate civilians, and provide humanitarian aid as necessary.

“Nothing will prevent a military operation in Rafah, neither American pressure nor any other."

He reaffirmed Israel's determination to eliminate Hamas battalions in the region, underscoring the government's unwavering commitment to national security and regional stability.