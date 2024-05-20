Netanyahu: ICC warrant 'won't stop me or us'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the International Criminal Court prosecutor's decision to issue a warrant for his arrest on Monday, calling it a "scandal" that "won't stop me or us."

Netanyahu spoke at a Likud party meeting, where a petition was signed against the ICC move.

"The scandalous comparison of the prosecutor in The Hague between the leaders of Israel and the heads of the terrorist organization Hamas is an indelible historical crime and a clear manifestation of anti-Semitism."

This comes after the ICC's Prosecutor Karim Khan issued warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, claiming they were "causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict."

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and others were also named in the ICC prosecutor's warrants.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1792546622938779758 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

President Isaac Herzog said the outrageous decision "shows the extent to which the international judicial system is in danger of collapsing."

For more updates on the Israel-Hamas war, click here >>

For more stories on the conflict, click here >>