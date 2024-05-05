Netanyahu: Israel will not surrender to Hamas and will keep fighting until goals met

Prime Minister Netanyahu released a video statement addressing reports surrounding the ceasefire deal that's being mediated in Cairo, saying that the Israeli negotiators received a broad mandate in order to secure the release of the remaining 132 hostages, including agreeing to a pause in fighting.

Netanyahu says that while Israel has proven "extraordinarily generous" as the U.S. Secretary of State put it, he blamed Hamas for remaining entrenched in its positions including the demand of a full IDF withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and complete cessation in fighting.

"The State of Israel cannot accept this," Netanyahu said, saying that it would allow Hamas to retake control of Gaza and rebuild its forces, and making the next massacre only a matter of time. "Is this why our heroes fell? Is this what we paid an unbearably heavy price for? The answer is: no! Surrendering to Hamas's demands would be a terrible defeat for the State of Israel. It would be a huge victory for Hamas, for Iran, for the entire axis of evil. It would project a terrible weakness - both to our friends and to our enemies."

"And this weakness will only bring the next war closer, and it will push the next peace agreement further away. Because alliances are not made with the weak and defeated, alliances are made with the strong and victorious."

"Therefore, Israel will not agree to Hamas's demands, which mean surrender, and will continue to fight until all its goals are achieved."

Shortly afterwards, Hamas released a statement on behalf of its political chief Ismail Haniyeh saying that the various factions of the organization, both in Gaza and abroad, had met prior to the deliberations in Cairo. The statement says Hamas is intent on reaching a deal that will "establish a stable future, therefore the agreement is meaningless if the initial result is not a ceasefire."

The statement blames Prime Minister Netanyahu of "inventing reasons to continue the aggression and expand the circle of conflict, as well as destroy the efforts invested by the mediators."

Haniyeh says the U.S. continues to "provide cover" for Israel by providing it with weapons, and should be the one to stop Israel. The statement concludes that Hamas is "still determined to reach a comprehensive agreement that will end the aggression and includes the withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip and lead to a serious deal for a prisoner exchange."

Mixed reports have emerged of a negative Hamas response to the current ceasefire-hostage deal, with one Hamas official saying that the organization has not yet officially responded and is requesting clarification from the mediators on a number of issues. Other reports suggest the terror group intends to turn down the deal, as it prepares to face the IDF in Rafah.

Egyptian sources reported to Cairo News that the negotiations with all the parties is still ongoing.