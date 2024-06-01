Netanyahu issues statement saying there cannot be permanent ceasefire until Hamas destroyed

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday issued a statement saying there will be no permanent ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas’s military and governing capabilities are destroyed. This is Netanyahu's second statement since US President Joe Biden put forward what he described as an Israeli proposal, laying out a three-phase deal for a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for Hamas releasing the Israeli hostages.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1796811943753163139 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel,” the statement read.

“Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place. The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter."