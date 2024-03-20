Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened up on Wednesday to the Israeli public about his disagreements with US President Joe Biden.

While thanking Biden for support, he added that, "In the end, we always did what was essential for our safety, and we will do so this time as well."

"At the very beginning, we agreed that Hamas should be eliminated. But during the war, it's no secret, we had differences of opinion about the best way to achieve this goal," Netanyahu said.

"I told the president: Hamas cannot be defeated without the IDF entering the Gaza Strip," he said. "In our last conversation I told him: it is impossible to complete the victory without the IDF entering Rafah, and this in order to eliminate the rest of the Hamas battalions. We will do the same this time."