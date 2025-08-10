Netanyahu: “our goal is to liberate Gaza from Hamas, not to occupy it”

Recommended -

In a press conference held in Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined his government’s plan for Gaza, emphasizing that the objective is not occupation but the liberation of the territory from Hamas control.

Netanyahu stated that Israel already controls approximately 70 to 75 percent of the Gaza Strip, with the remaining Hamas strongholds located in Gaza City and the central Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone. The plan calls for dismantling these last pockets of resistance after facilitating the safe evacuation of civilians to secure areas, where humanitarian aid such as food, water, and medical care will be provided.

“Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, but to liberate it from Hamas,” Netanyahu said firmly. He added that Israel will maintain primary security responsibility and establish a security buffer zone along the border to prevent terrorist infiltration.

Looking ahead to a post-conflict Gaza, Netanyahu described a vision of a demilitarized territory governed by a civilian authority that is willing to live peacefully alongside Israel. He rejected the Palestinian Authority as a partner, accusing it of supporting terrorist activities.

The prime minister set out five key conditions for ending the conflict:

Complete disarmament of Hamas

Release of all hostages

Demilitarization of Gaza

Israeli security control over the area

Establishment of a peaceful, non-Israeli civilian administration

Addressing humanitarian concerns, Netanyahu denied accusations that Israel pursued a policy of starvation. He said Israel had allowed sufficient aid into Gaza throughout the conflict, blaming Hamas for obstructing deliveries and the UN for failing to distribute aid properly.

Netanyahu expressed hope for a relatively short timeline for the military operation, citing the evacuation of Rafah as a precedent which lasted less than eight days. However, Israeli media have estimated that securing new areas could take up to five months.

“Given Hamas’s refusal to lay down its arms, Israel has no choice but to finish the job and complete its defeat,” Netanyahu concluded.