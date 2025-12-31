Netanyahu: 'Phase B in Gaza requires the complete disarmament of Hamas'

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the possibility of moving to stage two in the Gaza peace plan, stating the main condition for this development as the disarmament of Hamas. According to Netanyahu, there are currently about 20,000 armed Hamas operatives in the Strip with Kalashnikov weapons, who, combined, possess roughly 60,000 weapons and use them against Gaza civilians who oppose their continued rule.

"They kill a lot of people who don’t want them," he said in the interview. "Disarmament means taking away all their weapons and disposing of them, as well as dismantling the hundreds of kilometers of terror tunnels they have. Hamas refuses to do this. If they do disarm—I see a different future for Gaza."

Asked whether he believes that Israel will reach phase B despite Hamas's refusal to disarm, Netanyahu replied, "We'll give it a chance. If it happens the easy way—great; if not—it will happen another way."

Settler violence

On the subject of settler violence, the Prime Minister said that it is a phenomenon that is being blown out of proportion beyond its real dimensions. He claimed the movement involves about 70 youths, who are not residents of the West Bank and come from "broken homes." Nonetheless, he emphasized, "If they are burning houses—I cannot accept that." Despite acknowledging the violent acts, Netanyahu rejected the comparison to Palestinian terror: "There is no symmetry between them and thousands of terror attempts."

Iran

On the topic of Iran, Netanyahu said Tehran is trying to restore its ballistic missile program and its nuclear program. Trump acted wisely when he warned Iran not to resume this activity, he said, adding, "They must not be allowed enrichment."

Asked whether Iran is expanding its missile production activities, he replied, "They are resuming production." Regarding the nuclear issue, he added, "I think they are trying, but I am not sure they have decided to cross the line, among other reasons because of Trump's warnings and what they experienced less than a year ago," referring to Israel's 12-day operation targeting Iran's nuclear program.

The Abraham Accords

Regarding the agreements, Netanyahu said that there is a possibility to expand them: "Hezbollah is no longer what it used to be, nor are the Houthis, Hamas, and Iran. I hope we can do this with the Saudis and also with Arab countries outside the Middle East."

Netanyahu's pardon

Referring to his own trial, Netanyahu said: "I have been on trial for ten years. Trump was right when he asked for a pardon." According to the Israeli Prime Minister, the charges against him are absurd: "They say I took bribes—favorable coverage from a website of little importance. Two years ago, it was already determined that I did not receive favorable coverage but bad coverage. The trial is also about my son receiving dolls at an X-Bunny and about me receiving cigars."

Syria

Netanyahu said that he believes Trump wants to "give a chance" to the new regime in Syria, but he mentioned that about a year after it was established, there was a military parade in which, according to him, about half of the forces were jihadists. "We have talks with the administration," he said.

In another interview with Newsmax, Netanyahu was asked why he recognized Somaliland and why at this particular time. He replied, "Somaliland has six million citizens, modern Muslims; they want to join the Abraham Accords, and I think that's very good. They are democratic; they have elections there. In contrast, Somalia has Al-Shabaab terrorists and has not had elections for decades. So why not support a moderate Muslim democratic country that wants to join the Abraham Accords?"