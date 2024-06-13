Netanyahu praises Yamam forces for hostage rescue in visit to base

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Yamam base on Thursday alongside National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, following the successful rescue of four hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza's Nuseirat on Saturday.

During the visit, Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir held a discussion with the commanders who led the Yamam forces and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) during the daring operation.

The Prime Minister expressed his admiration for the soldiers' bravery and dedication.

"I'm here at the Yamam base. I just met our wonderful warriors who rescued the hostages from the jaws of the enemy," Netanyahu said. He acknowledged the sacrifice of the operation's fallen hero, Commander Arnon Zamora, after whom the mission was named - 'Operation Arnon.'

Netanyahu conveyed his respect for the soldiers' resolve, stating, "I saw the soldiers, I saw the determination, the bravery, and the dedication to the mission in their eyes. The same bravery, the same determination, the same dedication to the mission will allow us to overcome our enemy both in the south and in the north, and return the residents safely to their homes."

Maayan Toaf/GPO

Addressing the Yamam soldiers directly, Netanyahu praised their impact on the nation's morale and global perception.

"You raised the stature of an entire nation, and you showed that we are ready to do anything to rescue our hostages. When this matter comes to a decision, when it goes from bottom to top, and finally comes up for my decision, I think about the whole chain, but in the end, I come to you. I look at you (the IDF commander) and I see if you are ready or not ready. If you have doubt, if you have hesitation. Because if there was even a hint of hesitation, this operation would not have been carried out," he said.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Netanyahu concluded his visit by extending his gratitude on behalf of the nation and Israel's allies.

"I come here to say in the name of an entire nation and in the name of all friends of Israel in the world, I come to say well done to you. Well done for your bravery, well done for what you have done," he said.