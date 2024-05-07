Israeli forces have entered the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Monday.

The move comes as part of Israel's ongoing military operation aimed at both securing the release of abducted citizens and crippling Hamas, the terrorist group governing Gaza.

Speaking from Jerusalem, Netanyahu stated, "Last night I ordered, with the approval of the War Cabinet, to operate in Rafah. Within hours our forces raised the Israeli flags at the Rafah crossing and took down the Hamas flags."

This development follows discussions held in Cairo regarding a potential ceasefire proposal. However, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel remains steadfast in its objectives. "The entry into Rafah serves two main war goals: the return of our abductees and the elimination of Hamas," he declared.

IDF Spokesperson

Netanyahu also addressed the recent Hamas proposal, stating, "Hamas' proposal yesterday was intended to torpedo the entry of our forces into Rafah. It did not happen."

The Prime Minister acknowledged the sacrifices made by Israeli families and praised the courage of the nation's soldiers. "I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the last few days. I salute our heroic soldiers for the perfect execution of the mission, for the fighting spirit and heroism," he said.

IDF Spokesperson

Meanwhile, Israeli forces are engaged in intense combat in Rafah, targeting Hamas terrorists and infrastructure.

Netanyahu emphasized the strategic importance of seizing control of the city, stating, "Seizing the passage in Rafah today is a very important step; an important step on the way to destroying the remaining military capabilities of Hamas."

Netanyahu concluded his remarks with a message of unity and determination. "Together we will fight, and with God's help - together we will win," he declared.