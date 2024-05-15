Netanyahu: 'Rafah operation will last weeks, not months or years'

In an interview with CNBC, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provided insights into Israel's ongoing operation in Rafah, emphasizing that the mission would be brief but necessary.

Netanyahu stated, "Yes, we do have a disagreement on Gaza. Rather, on Rafah. But we have to do what we have to do."

He further asserted, "you just have to do what is required to ensure your survival and your future. We cannot continue into the future by having Hamas retake Gaza."

Acknowledging the differences between the U.S. and Israeli governments regarding the Rafah offensive, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to proceed with the operation despite American opposition. He emphasized that the primary objective is to "clean Gaza of Hamas" to ensure long-term security for Israel.

Netanyahu indicated that the operation would be limited in duration, stating, "Israel's operation to dismantle the last four Hamas battalions in Rafah will last 'a matter of weeks, not months, not years.'"

He expressed hope for alignment with the United States, emphasizing ongoing dialogue between the two nations. However, he underscored Israel's determination to prioritize its national security interests.

The Prime Minister's remarks come amidst heightened tensions in the region and U.S. opposition to a large-scale operation in Rafah. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently reiterated the Biden Administration's stance against such a military endeavor.

The U.S. has emphasized its commitment to Israel's security while urging for a cautious approach to avoid civilian casualties and escalate tensions further.

Last week, President Biden warned of halting American weapons shipments to Israel should a major ground invasion of Rafah occur. While reaffirming support for Israel's defensive capabilities, including the Iron Dome system, Biden emphasized the importance of minimizing civilian casualties.