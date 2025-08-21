Netanyahu to hold small cabinet consultations where he will be presented with operational plans on Gaza takeover for approval

Recommended -

Netanyahu is expected to hold a small consultations today where he will be presented with operational plans for approval on the Gaza City takeover with Israel's defense minister, chief of staff, and other IDF chiefs.

The meetings are taking place after the IDF announced the first steps of the second phase of its operation to fullly take over the Strip and disarm Hamas had begun on Wednesday, while the international community continues to pressure Israel to accept Hamas's proposal and stop the fighting.

"We have begun the preliminary operations and the first stages of the attack on Gaza City, and already now IDF forces are holding the outskirts of Gaza City," Brigadier General Effie Defrin, Israel's military spokesperson told reporters.

The operation -- dubbed Gideon's Chariots B -- saw the IDF call up tens of thousands of reservists, while the government considered a new ceasefire proposal, accepted by Hamas, to implement a 60-day pause of nearly two years of war, which began with Hamas's massacre on October 7, 2023.

The IDF told reporters reserve soldiers would not report for duty until September in order to create an interval that would give mediators some time to reach ceasefire terms both Hamas and Israel could agree to. But after Israeli troops clashed with Hamas fighters in Gaza on Wednesday, Netanyahu's cabinet said he sped up the timeline for taking control of and disarming Hamas's military capabilities.

Statements have signaled Israel was pushing forward with its plan to take over Gaza City -- despite international criticism of the operation, saying it was likely to force the displacement of many more Palestinians.

Families of the Israeli hostages also have protested against the operation, taking to the streets over the past week with hundreds of thousands of supporters, rallying against the operation they fear would endanger the lives of the remaining Israeli hostages.

"Netanyahu now wants less of a partial deal. He understands that a partial deal is not the right thing, and understands that it will be very difficult to resume fighting after a 60-day ceasefire," A senior Israeli government official said to Hebrew media.

He also said the US is also expecting the fighting to end, and Netanyahu is aware that he will have difficulty getting their backing if he tries to continue the fighting.