Netanyahu says 'significant progress' made in negotiations | LIVE BLOG
US officials speaking to Reuters said that Israel was not optimistic, although the Trump administration has reached out to the terror group to detail steps for the war to end
Israel at war Day 614: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "significant progress" has been made in ceasefire talks with Hamas, although it was "too soon" for hopes that a deal will be reached.
US officials speaking to Reuters said that Israel was not optimistic, although the Trump administration has reached out to the terror group to detail steps for the war to end as Washington pushes for the conclusion of the war.
"There is a deal on the table. Hamas must stop acting recklessly and accept it," a State Department official said. "President Trump has made clear the consequences Hamas will face if it continues to hold the hostages, including the bodies of two Americans."
Hamas denied having any new ceasefire offers.
Egyptian sources told the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that the revised proposal submitted by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, the details of which are currently being discussed, includes amendments that address some of Hamas's demands, but lacks real guarantees that would force Israel to cease fire, even temporarily.
The sources stressed that the proposal lacks the seriousness needed to reach a long-term agreement and resembles a political maneuver. According to them, even if the proposal does not contain serious guarantees, Cairo sees this step, although limited, as an opportunity not to be missed, because any pause, even of a few hours, could constitute an entry into a broader and deeper dialogue.
