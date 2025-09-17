Netanyahu says Trump invited him for post-UNGA White House meeting | LIVE BLOG
According to the premier, the visit will take place three days after his address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York
Day 712 of the Israel-Hamas war
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump invited him to the White House later this month.
The meeting will allegedly take place on September 29, three days after Netanyahu's address at the UN General Assembly.
This comes after an Israeli strike on Qatar --- which killed five non-leading members of Hamas and a Qatari security officer --- the intensification of Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip, and a visit from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.