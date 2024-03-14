Netanyahu says will 'continue to repel pressures' so IDF can enter Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited a military base in southern Israel and spoke to soldiers in the Nitzan Unit 636, reiterating his promise to eliminate remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah while "repelling" international pressure.

At the base near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, the prime minister received a situational review from the commander of the largest battalion fighting in the war, as well as from the observers "who serve as the eyes of the entire Central Command."

"The development of your work is very impressive, it greatly helps the fighting forces and it hurts the enemy. You are actually the eyes of the fighting force, and this gives a huge advantage. I want to thank you first of all, thank you the commander, and thank you men and women for your important work," Netanyahu tells the observers and commanders at the base.

"Your companies are still being held captive by Hamas. We are doing everything to get them and the other abductees out. This is a sacred mission, and the mission you are doing is also sacred. We are determined to win - to achieve absolute victory," the prime minister reiterated the war goal to release the hostages from Gaza.

"While you and the IDF are preparing to continue fighting, there are international pressures to prevent us from entering Rafah and completing the job. As Prime Minister of Israel, I repel these pressures. We have been doing this successfully for five months - this is a record time in the history of Israeli wars," Netanyahu said.

"I will continue to repel the pressures, we will enter Rafah, we will complete the elimination of the remaining Hamas battalions, we will restore security and we will bring complete victory to the people of Israel and the State of Israel," he continued.

"I want to thank you for your important part in this act. So thank you very much. Keep observing, flying and hitting the targets," the prime minister concluded.