Netanyahu speaks at U.S. Embassy after Doha strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Tuesday that “the era when terrorist leaders enjoyed immunity in certain places is over,” just hours after the airstrike targeting Hamas leadership in Doha, Qatar.

Speaking at an event at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said the Hamas leaders were “exactly where they had celebrated on October 7, 2023, even as the massacre was still ongoing in Israel.”

He added, “Our enemies must know one thing: since the creation of the State of Israel, Jewish blood is not cheap.”

Following the speech, rocket sirens sounded, triggered by a missile launch from Yemen, prompting the temporary evacuation of the embassy.

Netanyahu reiterated that the war in Gaza “can stop immediately,” emphasizing that Israel has accepted the principles of the plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Addressing the people of Gaza directly in English, he urged them “not to be deceived by these murderous terrorists” and to “stand up for their rights and their future.”

He called on Gazans to “make peace” and accept the American proposal, asserting that this would open the way to “a common and prosperous future,” provided Hamas leaders are removed.