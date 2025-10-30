Netanyahu calls for special consultation over Israeli response to Hezbollah violations | LIVE BLOG
The discussion, called for later today, is also expected to address the issue of Egyptian involvement in Lebanon
i24NEWS, Matthias Inbar, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
Netanyahu and defense minister to hold special consultation today over Israeli response to Hezbollah's violations, Egyptian involvement in Lebanon
https://x.com/i/web/status/1983816289672909124
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including launcher and tunnel shaft, saying it constitutes a violation of understandings
https://x.com/i/web/status/1983813950887149871
