Netanyahu calls for special consultation over Israeli response to Hezbollah violations | LIVE BLOG

The discussion, called for later today, is also expected to address the issue of Egyptian involvement in Lebanon

1 min read
Defense Minister Israel Katz, along with Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir and the IDF's senior command, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Defense Minister Israel Katz, along with Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir and the IDF's senior command, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu and defense minister to hold special consultation today over Israeli response to Hezbollah's violations, Egyptian involvement in Lebanon

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including launcher and tunnel shaft, saying it constitutes a violation of understandings

