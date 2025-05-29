Netanyahu to hostage families: Israel accepts Witkoff plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday with representatives of nine families whose loved ones were abducted by Hamas and later declared dead.

During the meeting, Netanyahu informed the families that Israel is accepting the new Witkoff plan, which was submitted the night before, and emphasized that continued military pressure is essential to securing the release of the remaining captives.

“We are approving the Witkoff plan that was submitted last night,” Netanyahu told the families, adding that the process is now pending Hamas’ approval. “They are close to approving it,” he said, though Israeli assessments suggest Hamas will likely reject the proposal.

The plan reportedly includes the release of 10 living hostages and the return of the bodies of 18 more. However, many of the families left the meeting frustrated and disillusioned. “We didn’t get one normal answer. Nothing new was revealed to us. We didn’t get satisfactory answers,” one parent said.

Families who attended the meeting described Netanyahu’s remarks as largely focused on past actions rather than offering concrete information about future steps. While he expressed empathy and reiterated that ongoing efforts were underway, many felt those reassurances fell short.

When asked how the remaining captives would be rescued, Netanyahu responded, “I understand how you feel,” and reiterated that Israel was doing “everything” to bring them home. At one point in the meeting, Shiyael, the mother of abducted soldier Tamir Adar, presented the Prime Minister with a book that includes a quote warning that military pressure can endanger hostages. Netanyahu reportedly flipped the message, arguing instead that “military pressure is needed to release them.”

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP

Despite Netanyahu’s insistence that progress is being made, Hamas has issued a cautious response, stating that it is “studying the proposal responsibly and in a way that will achieve our people's interests and lead to a permanent ceasefire.” Sources told i24NEWS that Hamas does not accept the current plan in its entirety and is demanding revisions.

While the Israeli government awaits Hamas’ formal response, public criticism from the families continues to mount, underscoring the growing strain between bereaved relatives and Israeli leadership.