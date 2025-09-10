Netanyahu to Qatar: "Expel terrorists or, we will do it ourselves"

Recommended -

On the eve of September 11, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a direct warning to Qatar and other nations he says provide refuge to terrorists.

“Expel them or bring them to justice. Otherwise, we will do it ourselves,” Netanyahu said, referring to those responsible for the October 7 attacks, which he likened to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States.

In his speech, Netanyahu described the October 7 assault as “the worst crime against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.” He stressed that, just as the United States hunted down Al-Qaeda leaders after 9/11, Israel will relentlessly pursue those behind the October attacks.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1965826041181778214 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Prime Minister singled out Qatar in particular, accusing Doha of harboring and funding Hamas, and providing its leaders with “luxurious villas and a safe haven.” He cited Israel’s recent strike in Qatar as an example of enforcing the principle that states do not have the right to shelter terrorists, noting that a similar stance was adopted by the UN shortly after September 11.

Addressing international criticism of Israel’s actions, Netanyahu rejected what he called “blatant hypocrisy.” “When the United States eliminated Osama bin Laden, no one accused America of attacking Afghanistan or Pakistan. Instead, the world applauded. Today, it should applaud Israel for defending the same principles,” he said.

Netanyahu concluded by reaffirming Israel’s commitment to pursue its enemies “wherever they hide.”