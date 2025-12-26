Netanyahu to tell Trump – keeping Hamas in power in Gaza a 'historic mistake'

At his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next week, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will voice the opinion that pushing for a political solution with Hamas still in power in Gaza will prove a "historic mistake," i24NEWS understands.

While a wide range of issues are expected to come up at the Trump-Netanyahu Florida summit, from Syria and Lebanon to Iran, the most concerning for the Israeli premier is Gaza and the transition to Phase B of the deal. Key figures within the administration, led by envoy Witkoff, push to move forward with the rehabilitation of the Strip and further withdrawals, without any clear plan for how Hamas would be disarmed.

The concern raised in yesterday’s cabinet meeting is that Washington does not fully understand the danger of leaving Hamas armed in Gaza. Netanyahu is expected to argue to the president that failing to disarm the terror group and keeping it as the ruling power in Gaza would be a “historic mistake.”

Senior Israeli officials say: “Trump wants to be remembered as the one who saved the hostages, but he must be careful not to be etched into history as the one who preserved Hamas in power in Gaza.”

In this context, a Western official involved in the talks on Phase B told i24NEWS regarding Hamas’s disarmament: “I don’t know if it is ever going happen, and if so, when.”

According to a European official who spoke with i24NEWS this week, the Americans show willingness to move ahead with Phase B even without the return of the remains of Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage still held in Gaza.