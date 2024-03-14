Netanyahu updates families of hostages on efforts, acknowledges Qatar's pressure on Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting today with representatives of the families of the abductees at Kirya in Tel Aviv, providing updates on ongoing efforts to secure the release of those held captive.

During the meeting, Netanyahu emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the return of all individuals, expressing his desire to deliver positive news to the families.

Addressing the families, Netanyahu stated, "We are committed to returning everyone, including the spaces and the abductees, even if it requires a multi-stage approach." He highlighted the challenges posed by Hamas, noting the absence of a genuine response from the group and their persistence in holding unacceptable demands.

Netanyahu attributed recent developments to the collective pressure exerted by the government and the families, as well as external influence, particularly from Qatar. He emphasized, "Until this moment, there has been no real answer from Hamas. What has changed is due to pressure from us, from the government, and also with your help - we are seeing for the first time pressure from Qatar on Hamas."

Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90

Acknowledging the families' advocacy efforts on the international stage, Netanyahu underscored their impact in garnering support and raising awareness. He commended their appearances at the United Nations, in Washington, and in various capitals worldwide, noting the effectiveness of their endeavors.

Netanyahu highlighted the shift in Qatar's stance towards Hamas, indicating that the pressure from Qatar is starting to yield results.

Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP

He elaborated, "Qatar started telling them: 'We will deport you', 'We will deprive you of money'. These are the things that were said, we made sure that they were indeed said. It's a change, it's a positive thing."

Asserting his commitment to securing a deal for the release of the abductees, Netanyahu dismissed claims suggesting otherwise, stating, "If someone told you that I don't want a deal, and you try not to do it - that's bull***t."

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The meeting was attended by various officials, including Rabbi Hasgal Tzachi Braverman, Colonel Avi Gil, Lieutenant Colonel Gal Hirsch, Yaron Cohen, and Warda Pomeranz, reflecting the government's concerted efforts to address the issue of abductees.