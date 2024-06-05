Netanyahu visits northern Israel, warns of strong action against Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on Wednesday, emphasizing Israel's readiness to take decisive action against threats from Lebanon.

During his visit to the 'Hero' camp, Netanyahu received briefings from Col. Avraham Marciano, commander of the 769th Brigade, and Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Alon Friedman, commander of the rearguard complex.

The briefings covered the operational situation, recent events in the sector, the defense battle, and ongoing efforts to protect northern settlements and residents.

The Prime Minister was also updated on the brigade and Northern Command's operations against Hezbollah's infrastructure and terrorists in southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu also visited an observation point in the city, where he met with firefighting teams and standby squads. He received an overview of recent fires, the extensive firefighting efforts, and the close cooperation between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Fire Brigade.

"At the beginning of the war, we said that we would restore security to both the south and the north—and we did," Netanyahu said.

"Today I am at the border in the north with our heroic warriors and commanders, and I am also here with the firefighters. Yesterday, the ground was on fire here, and I'm glad you put it out, but the ground was also burning in Lebanon."

Netanyahu warned against any attacks on Israel, stating, "Whoever thinks that he will hurt us and we will sit idly by is making a big mistake. We are prepared for very strong action in the north. One way or another, we will restore security to the north."

The Prime Minister was accompanied by National Security Advisor Tzachi Braverman and Military Secretary General Roman Goffman.