Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday at the opening of the government meeting about the missile fired from Yemen at Israel in the morning, and touched on the situation in the north.

"The current situation will not continue," Netanyahu said. "We will do everything necessary to safely return our residents to their homes."

Regarding the Houthis in Yemen, Netanyahu said that "they should have already known that we exact a heavy price for any attempt to harm us."

"Anyone who needs a reminder is welcome to visit the port of Hodeidah," Netanyahu said, referring to the extensive Israeli attack against Houthi terror targets in Yemen about two months ago.

The Iran-backed Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree earlier hailed a "new hypersonic ballistic missile" as a success, even though it apparetly broke apart in the air before reaching its target.

"We are in a multi-front battle against Iran's axis of evil that strives to annihilate us," Netanyahu continued. "Anyone who attacks us will not escape our arm's reach. Hamas is already learning this through our resolute action that will lead to its destruction and the release all our captives."

Despite months of criticism for allowing the northern border to keep on being under the threat of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Netanyahu stressed that the current situation will not continue.

"I visited the north," he said. I listen to the residents of the north. I talk to them and with the heads of authorities. I see the distress, hear the outcry. The current situation will not continue. I am committed to this, the government is committed to this and we will not settle for less. We will do this thanks to the bravery of our soldiers, and from unity within us, as a beleaguered nation that stood up to our enemies to ensure our future."