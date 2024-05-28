Netanyahu: "We are committed to returning all citizens to their homes"

PM Meets with Soldiers in North, Emphasizes the State's Obligation to Ensure Evacuated Residents Can Return to Their Communities

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the IDF Northern District Intelligence Branch base on Tuesday, stressing the state's unwavering commitment to ensure that evacuated residents can safely return to their homes.

He was joined by Intelligence Branch Commander Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva and Unit 8200 Commander Brig.-Gen. Y.

During his visit, Netanyahu received a detailed briefing on the intelligence picture and the threats in the northern sector. He spoke with officers and soldiers about their service and their significant contributions during this critical period.

The Prime Minister commended their involvement, noting, "I hear you and I see your determination. I see the fire in your eyes and I would tell the citizens of Israel: This is the iron wall of the State of Israel."

Netanyahu then visited a post on the northern border where he met with Golani Brigade Reconnaissance Unit fighters. Golani Brigade Commander Col. Adi Ganon and Reconnaissance Unit Commander Lt.-Col. David Cohen briefed him on their operational activities, which include daily confrontations with Hezbollah terrorists.

The Prime Minister expressed admiration for the soldiers' fighting spirit and their commitment to defending the nation.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

"I am here with the soldiers of the Golani Brigade and the Golani Brigade Reconnaissance Unit, a splendid unit that is fighting in Gaza, in Judea and Samaria, and now here on the northern border. They have lost friends but have an exceptional fighting spirit and marvelous achievements, together with their fellow soldiers," Netanyahu said.

Highlighting the government's recent decision, Netanyahu stated, "We are visiting here in the north the day after the Government passed a decision on a plan for NIS 3.5 billion in immediate aid for the residents of the north, for rebuilding the communities and for assisting them. Our hand is still extended afterwards because we are committed – in both the civilian and military spheres – to returning the residents safely to their communities and their homes."

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

"This commitment is one of the objectives of the war and we are not conceding it," he emphasized.

"Together with these amazing fighters and their friends, we will achieve this objective. Thank you very much. I salute you. The entire people of Israel salutes you. Well done."

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman.