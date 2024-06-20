Netanyahu: 'We won't leave Gaza until all hostages are rescued'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday reiterated his position regarding the future of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in the Gaza Strip, saying: "We are committed to returning everyone, all 120 hostages. Even if it is in stages, we will not give up on anyone."

He emphasized that the Israeli military's operations in Gaza "create opportunities for the return of the abductees."

Netanyahu also stressed that another condition for the troops to withdraw from the Strip is elimination of the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas. "We cannot give up," stated the Prime Minister.

He concluded by saying: "This is my position. Whoever opposes - let them speak openly."

Later he posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account: "I am ready to suffer personal attacks so long as Israel receives the necessary arms supplies from the U.S."

The statements come as the United States President Joe Biden's plan for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostages deal appears to be running out of time. While Hamas has accepted the broad outline of the plan and requested “amendments,” Netanyahu has publicly disputed aspects of it, even though Washington framed it as an Israeli plan.

Permanent ceasefire appears to be among the major sticking points of the deal for Netanyahu, seeking to balance the internal pressures and the demands from the Biden administration.

Recent reports suggest Washington is lacking optimism regarding the proposed plan.