In the face of President Joe Biden's decision to halt a portion of arms shipments to Israel over its military operation in Rafah, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Unity party chairman, Minister Benny Gantz, delivered responses, asserting Israel's determination to defend itself, even if it means standing alone.

Speaking Thursday evening, Netanyahu invoked Israel's historic struggle for independence, emphasizing the nation's resolve and unity in the face of adversity.

"If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone," Netanyahu declared. "I have already said that if we have to - we will fight with our nails."

Drawing parallels to Israel's War of Independence, Netanyahu underscored the nation's strength and resilience, asserting that Israel possesses the determination and capabilities to overcome its adversaries. "Today we are much stronger. We are determined, and we are united to defeat our enemies and protect our lives," he affirmed.

Echoing Netanyahu's sentiment, Minister Benny Gantz emphasized the strategic and values-based partnership between the U.S. and Israel.

Gantz underscored the importance of ongoing dialogue and cooperation between the two nations, particularly in matters crucial to Israel's security. He stated, "The partnership between the U.S. and Israel is a strategic partnership, and just as importantly - a values-based partnership."

The Israeli minister stressed that Israel has both a security and moral obligation to combat threats posed by groups like Hamas, emphasizing the necessity of returning hostages and ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens. He highlighted the U.S.'s moral and strategic responsibility to support Israel in these efforts, calling for continued arms shipments to bolster Israel's capabilities.

Gantz added, "Israel has a security and moral obligation to continue fighting to return our hostages and remove the threat of Hamas from the south of the country, and the US has a moral and strategic obligation to provide Israel with the tools required for this mission."

Despite the diplomatic tension between Israel and the U.S., both leaders emphasized the enduring partnership and shared commitment to Israel's security and sovereignty.