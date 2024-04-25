The Marmara 2 flotilla is gearing up for departure from Turkey early next week, with a diverse group of passengers including intellectuals, former politicians, and descendants of renowned revolutionary figures such as Che Guevara and Nelson Mandela.

Set to sail towards the Gaza Strip, the "Freedom Flotilla" aims to raise awareness about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, carrying approximately 5,500 tonnes of aid.

The departure of the Marmara 2, comprising three ships currently docked in Turkish ports, has faced several postponements.

While the exact route remains under discussion, the plan is for the ships to head to Al-Arish in Egypt, where the aid will be unloaded and transferred into Gaza under controlled conditions.

In light of the fraught history between Israel and Turkey, efforts are underway to avoid a repeat of the fiasco experienced 14 years ago with the previous Mavi Marmara flotilla.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla

In 2010, the attempt to break the Gaza blockade led to a deadly confrontation between the Israeli navy and activists onboard, resulting in the deaths of nine passengers and sparking a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

Israel is currently engaged in active discussions with Turkey to prevent a recurrence of such incidents and ensure the safe passage of the Marmara 2 flotilla. The aim is to navigate the delicate situation and avert further tensions between the two nations.