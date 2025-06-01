New 'Freedom Flotilla' to set off for Gaza, with Greta Thunberg in tow

Fifteen years and a day after the Mavi Marmara incident, activists from the "Freedom Flotilla" are preparing to leave Sicily for the Gaza Strip on Sunday to "break the Israeli blockade." The vessel Madleen will carry several international figures, including Greta Thunberg, who became a pro-Palestinian activist after her environmental battles. She is set to embark again after participating in the previous attempt, which was to leave from Malta. Actor Liam Cunningham, who portrayed Davos in Game of Thrones, will also join the expedition. According to international media, European parliamentarian Rima Hassan, considered one of the staunchest opponents of Israel in the European Parliament and whose entry into Israel has been refused, might also participate.

This is the organizers' second attempt following the attack on the ship Conscience last month, allegedly by Israel. Activists said Israel was responsible for drone strikes that damaged the boat near Malta, making navigation impossible. Jerusalem neither claimed nor denied this action.

In statements published before the departure, Thunberg claimed that Israel was causing "a systematic starvation of 2 million people. Every single one of us has a moral obligation to do everything we can to fight for a free Palestine." Cunningham, on the other hand, condemned those who were not doing enough. "What concerns me is that the people who do care and are not doing anything are, in my opinion, worse than the people who don't care," he said. "It's live-streamed, this genocide – and the option to say you didn't know is not an option, you did know and you did nothing, you stayed quiet."

The maritime blockade of Gaza was imposed in 2007 after the enclave was taken over by Hamas. Several flotillas have tried to "break the blockade" over the years, the most famous being the Turkish Mavi Marmara in 2010, which was intercepted by Israeli special forces in an operation that resulted in nine deaths. Israel later apologized to Turkey and paid compensation to the families after the diplomatic fallout, despite activists seen attacking special forces with poles.