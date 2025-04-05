New Hamas video features hostages Maxim Herkin, Bar Kupershtein

The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas on Saturday released a snippet of a new video featuring two Israeli hostages.

According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, one of the men is Maxim Herkin, whose voice has been positively identified by his family. The second hostage was confirmed to be Bar Kupershtein.

“We recognized his voice,” Herkin's family confirmed, asking, however, that no images or clips from the video be published.

This is the first sign of life from the now-36-year-old Herkin, who's been held in captivity in Gaza tunnels since his abduction by terrorists from the Nova festival on October 7.