New Hamas video features hostages Maxim Herkin, Bar Kupershtein

This is the first sign of life from Maxim Herkin, abducted from the Nova festival on October 7

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
Bar Kuperstein, Maxim Herkin
Bar Kuperstein, Maxim HerkinCourtesy (family)

The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas on Saturday released a snippet of a new video featuring two Israeli hostages. 

According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, one of the men is Maxim Herkin, whose voice has been positively identified by his family. The second hostage was confirmed to be Bar Kupershtein.

“We recognized his voice,” Herkin's family confirmed, asking, however, that no images or clips from the video be published.  

This is the first sign of life from the now-36-year-old Herkin, who's been held in captivity in Gaza tunnels since his abduction by terrorists from the Nova festival on October 7. 

