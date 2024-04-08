New proposal for 3 stage ceasefire presented in Gaza negotiations - report

In the latest round of negotiations in Cairo aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, mediators have presented a new proposal, according to sources reported by Al Jazeera.

The proposal outlines a three-stage plan for restoring calm in the region.

One key aspect of the proposal involves the return of unarmed displaced civilians to the northern Gaza Strip, although specific numbers were not provided.

Additionally, the proposal calls for Israel to accept the opening of Al-Rashid and Salah Al-Din Streets, with Israeli forces stationed 500 meters away from these areas.

Furthermore, the proposal includes provisions for the daily entry of 500 aid trucks into the Gaza Strip, particularly in the northern region. As part of the first stage of the ceasefire, Israel would release 900 Palestinian prisoners, including 100 individuals serving life sentences. In return, 40 living Israeli prisoners from various categories would be released by the Palestinians.

The second phase of the proposed ceasefire involves the release of all remaining Israeli prisoners and the continuation of negotiations to establish a sustainable calm in the region.

However, specific details regarding the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in the second phase and Israel's withdrawal were not included in the proposal.