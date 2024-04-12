New video shows Israeli hostage Noa Argamani abducted into Gaza

A new and harrowing video clip released by the Daily Mail depicts the terrifying moments of Israeli hostage Noa Argamani's abduction during Hamas's assault on the Nova Music Festival on October 7.

In the ten-second footage, Argamani is seen being forcibly taken by a group of terrorists, who place a black bag over her head while she cries out in distress.

The chilling scene unfolds as the abductors place her on a motorcycle and swiftly drive away, leaving her visibly petrified.

Argamani, a 26-year-old student, was among the victims snatched by the terrorist group during the violent attack on the festival. A haunting image of her, arms outstretched toward her boyfriend as she screams for help, became an emblematic representation of the atrocities committed during the assault.

The newly surfaced video provides a distressing glimpse into the ordeal endured by Argamani and the other hostages, highlighting the brutality and callousness of their captors.

Compounding the anguish, the video is being shielded from Argamani's mother, Liora, who is battling terminal brain cancer. Desperate for a final reunion with her daughter, Liora made a heartfelt plea to U.S. President Joe Biden last year, expressing her fervent desire to embrace her daughter one last time before her impending demise.

Argamani is among the 133 individuals still held captive in Gaza, with only 19 of them being women.

Despite Hamas's claims of her appearance in a propaganda video allegedly filmed in January 2024, Argamani's status and condition remain unknown