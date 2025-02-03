Next hostage release steps expected - how many abductees remain?

The fourth exchange of the hostage release deal was executed on Saturday, with four more left for the first phase of the agreement.

The next three will have three captives returning, while the fourth and final release will be on the last day of Phase one, on day 42. Eleven will be released, among them Hisham Al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu, Israeli civilians who crossed into the Gaza Strip in the years following the 2014 Gaza war.

The final part of this stage is expected to include not only live captives, but also the bodies of eight captives included in the list of 33. After the first stage, 24 captives who were not declared by Israel as missing persons will remain. All in all, 79 hostages currently remain.

Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon, and Keith Siegel were released from Hamas captivity after 484 days on Saturday. After their return, the families of the abductees made a statement in Tel Aviv.

Yifat, Kalderon's cousin, said that without US President Donald Trump, "The abductees would not be with us today."

Danny, brother of hostage Itzik Elgart, attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners for "never stopping to try to undermine the agreement."

Last Thursday, Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud, and Gadi Moses were released.