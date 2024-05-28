Former U.S. presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley visited Israel's northern border on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of Israel's victory in its ongoing conflicts.

Accompanied by former Israeli ambassador to the UN and current Knesset member Danny Danon, Haley expressed strong support for Israel, stating, "America stands by Israel. Israel is fighting the enemies of the U.S. today. Don't stop until you win."

During their visit, Haley and Danon met with Sheikh Mowafak Tarif and other dignitaries of the Druze community. They then proceeded to Ras al-Naqoura, where they received a security briefing from Colonel Yuval Bezek.

The tour included a visit to an IDF post, where Haley and Danon interacted with soldiers serving on the northern border. In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, they signed artillery shells, with Haley inscribing, "Finish them! America loves Israel!"

The visit concluded at Kibbutz Kabri, where they met with residents to hear firsthand about the challenges faced by those living near the border. The residents shared their experiences of the ongoing tension and instability in the region.

Office of MK Danny Danon

Reflecting on the situation, Haley recalled her 2017 visit with Danon and her warnings about Hezbollah's growing strength.

She reiterated the importance of American support for Israel, declaring, "Israel is fighting the enemies of the USA. You must win this war."

Office of MK Danny Danon

Danon echoed Haley's sentiments, calling for decisive action in the north. "The situation in the north is intolerable and cannot continue," he said.

"Israel must take the initiative and change the equation. The residents of Tyre and Sidon will evacuate their homes, and the residents of the north will return to their homes."