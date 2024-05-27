Nikki Haley in Israel: Urges unwavering U.S. support for Israel against Hamas

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley visited the southern Israeli city of Sderot as well as nearby sites attacked by Hamas on october 7 on Monday, during her solidarity trip to Israel, hosted by MK Danny Danon.

Despite being outspoken at home against President Joe Biden, Haley refrained from criticizing the current Democratic administration while on foreign soil.

"I think it is very important to never talk negatively about an American president when you're on foreign soil. So this is not going to be a time where I'm gonna say anything negative about the president. What I will tell you is what America should do."

Haley emphasized the importance of unwavering U.S. support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

"What America needs to understand is, when Israel's fighting our enemies, how can we not help them? The sure way to not help Israel is to withhold weapons. The sure way to not help Israel is to praise the ICC or the ICJ or any of those that are condemning Israel instead of condemning what happened."

According to Haley, "America needs to do whatever Israel needs and stop telling them how to fight this war. Until you've lived it, you can't say how to fight it. You're either a friend or you're not a friend. Israel doesn't need us to tell them what to do. They've got a good fighting force. They're going through enough. The last thing they need is pressure from their friends."

גיא עזריאל/i24NEWS

Haley underscored Israel's commitment to preserving human life and the necessity of their military operations. "If there's anything I've known over the years, [it's that] Israel values human life just as much as America does, just as much. And what they are having to do now is surgical, to go in there and make sure they eliminate Hamas. They need to finish Hamas. Don't stop until they finish. But also make sure that security is intact so that it never never happens again from Hamas or anybody else."

באדיבות לשכת דני דנון

Haley also spoke candidly about the role of Palestinians in recent violence, stating, "It was not just Hamas that did these murders. It was not just Hamas that did all of these atrocities. [Normal] Palestinians came over and contributed and were a part of this. Palestinians came over and took hostages and robbed these homes and did things. And that needs to be told."

באדיבות לשכת דני דנון

Reflecting on her tenure with former President Donald Trump, Haley praised his foreign policy, particularly his support for Israel.

"We had a strong America. That was the goal. The goal was to make sure we knew who our friends were and we knew who our enemies were." She highlighted Trump's decisions to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and defund UNRWA as examples of his strong support for Israel.

"I hope, in his next Administration, that he remembers who his friends are, who his enemies are, and don't let that waver, because that's what's important," Haley added.

גיא עזריאל/i24NEWS

Addressing the influence of foreign money on American universities, which have seen a rise in anti-Israel protests, Haley called for the removal of all foreign funding from U.S. campuses.

"We need to get all foreign money out of our college campuses because they've been doing this for years. So it was no surprise there were suddenly protests on college campuses, because they've been told over and over again certain things that aren't true," she said.