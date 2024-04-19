No new instructions from IDF Home Front amid reports of Israeli attack on Iran | LIVE UPDATES
Israeli officials have yet to address the reported strikes in Iran, Iraq and Syria
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Command has not issued new instructions amid the reports by the U.S. outlets indicating Israeli attacks in Iran, Iraq and Syria.
Israeli officials are yet to address the said reports. Israel’s military told AFP that “we don’t have a comment at this time” when asked about the reported explosions and strikes in Iran and Syria. Read more updates on the reported Israeli strike HERE.
Additionally, warning sirens sounded at around 4:47 a.m. (local time) in several northern communities near the Lebanese. The IDF Home Front Command instructed residents to take shelter due to the suspected entry of a hostile aircraft into Israel’s airspace.
Australia urges its citizens to leave Israel, Palestinian territories if 'safe to do so'
"We urge Australians in both Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories to depart if it's safe to do so," said the Department of Foreign Affairs in a travel advisory update.
"Military attacks may result in airspace closures, flight cancellations and diversions and other travel disruptions," stated Australia's diplomats. "Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport may pause operations due to heightened security concerns at any time, and at short notice."
Simultaneous Israeli strikes on Iran, Iraq, and Syria - reports
Videos circulating on social media purportedly show the aftermath of the strikes, with air defense systems engaging and air raid sirens blaring in Iran