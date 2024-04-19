The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Command has not issued new instructions amid the reports by the U.S. outlets indicating Israeli attacks in Iran, Iraq and Syria.

Israeli officials are yet to address the said reports. Israel’s military told AFP that “we don’t have a comment at this time” when asked about the reported explosions and strikes in Iran and Syria. Read more updates on the reported Israeli strike HERE.

Additionally, warning sirens sounded at around 4:47 a.m. (local time) in several northern communities near the Lebanese. The IDF Home Front Command instructed residents to take shelter due to the suspected entry of a hostile aircraft into Israel’s airspace.

