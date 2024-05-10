Northern command conducts readiness exercises along Israel's northern border

In a bid to enhance preparedness for potential threats, the Northern Command of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a series of exercises along the country's northern border this week.

The focus remained on increasing competence and readiness across various combat scenarios in the region.

Notably, reserve battalions of the Etzioni Brigade (6) participated in a comprehensive brigade exercise in the Western Galilee. Led by the National Center for Land Training (MLA), the exercise simulated combat situations in Lebanon. Infantry, armor, and engineering forces honed their operational cooperation skills in mountainous and intricate terrains, utilizing camouflage and combat techniques. Additionally, logistical and ICT elements were integrated into the exercise to ensure a comprehensive approach to readiness.

IDF Spokesperson

Since the onset of recent conflicts, the Etzioni Brigade has been actively engaged in defending Israel's northern border, deploying fighters from the Nakra region to the Golan Heights. Meanwhile, the 91st Division Headquarters (Ozbet HaGil) conducted exercises to accelerate readiness for potential attacks in the area. Commanders and units practiced various scenarios to enhance their responsiveness and effectiveness.

IDF Spokesperson

Furthermore, the Uzbat Hiram (769) exercise saw units of the brigade, in collaboration with the Air Force and logistics personnel from the Northern Command, simulate aerial supply operations to maneuvering forces within enemy territory.