Not just Israel's anguish: World watches in horror as dead captives received

The world joined Israel in mourning as murdered hostages Oded Lifshitz and Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas returned to Israel, with confirmation of their identity still pending forensic tests.

"There is no moral universe in which a terrorist organization of baby-killers can remain in power. None," said New York Congressman Ritchi Torres. "Every vestige of Hamas must be eradicated from the face of the earth. The acceptance of anything less is an unforgivable moral failure."

A headline in the Wall Street Journal conveyed: "The red-haired Bibas children, the youngest hostages in Gaza, aren't coming home alive." Later, it said that "Hamas turns handover of dead hostages into a spectacle."

US media described the Bibas family as a symbol of horror of the October 7 attack on Israel, due to the young age of the children and their rare hair color.

In Argentina, it was reported that President Javier Milei intends to declare a national day of mourning, as Ariel and Kfir Bibas are Argentine citizens. A local government official told i24NEWS: "The government will make a decision only after the final identification of the victims."

The UK's Sky News extensively reported on the event and wrote about Oded Lifschitz, calling him a "journalist and peace activist," while stating that the Bibas family had become a "powerful symbol."

While the British media, such as the BBC, the Telegraph, and the Guardian, chose to show images from the ceremony conducted by Hamas prior to the return of the bodies to Israel, CNN and the Wall Street Journal chose not to show the ceremony, and focused their coverage on the feelings among Israelis and primarily on the hope for the return of the kidnapped alive.

In addition, many media outlets, including The New York Times and ABC network, displayed the caskets of the deceased. Despite mounting evidence, the Israelis clung to the hope that the young children of the Bibas family and their mother might still be alive, wrote The Wall Street Journal.