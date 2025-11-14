NYT: Witkoff plans to meet with chief Hamas negotiator

Hayya was part of the Hamas’s ceasefire negotiating team that met with Witkoff and fellow Trump envoy and adviser Jared Kushner earlier this year during the ceasefire talks

Khalil al-Hayya, a high-ranking Hamas official and negotiator
Khalil al-Hayya, a high-ranking Hamas official and negotiator

Special U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is planning to meet with the chief Hamas negotiator of Hamas, in what would could be seen as a departure of U.S. policy vis-à-vis the Palestinian jihadist group, the New York Times reported Friday citing two sources familiar with the matter. 

Hayya was part of the Hamas’s ceasefire negotiating team that met with Witkoff and fellow Trump envoy and adviser Jared Kushner earlier this year, part of the U.S. officials' efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. 

Report: Witkoff, Kushner to arrive in Israel on Monday

The NYT report stresses the decision to meet a senior Hamas figure "would also illustrate that Mr. Witkoff is not deterred by Israeli and American critics who say that U.S. engagement with Hamas offers the group unwarranted legitimacy."

