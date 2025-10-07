Oct. 7 commemoration event held in Washington with senior White House officials

On the two-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks, the Families for the Return of the Kidnapped in the United States hosted a special event at the Sukkah of Hope at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The gathering brought together families of abductees, survivors of captivity, members of Congress, and senior White House officials to call for the safe return of all 48 abductees.

The event featured participation from prominent figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and his wife Allison, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bassent.

Families expressed their gratitude for ongoing efforts led by the U.S. administration and reiterated their urgent appeal to resolve the abductions and secure the release of all those taken.

Survivors and family representatives present at the event included Noa Argamani, Keith Siegel, Arbel Yehud, Yair Horn, Doron Steinbracher, Ilana Gritsovsky, Idan Alexander, Orna and Ronen Nowtra, Lishi Miran Lavie, Liran Berman, Yotam Cohen, and Nadav Rudaif.

The Sukkah of Hope served as a symbolic setting for remembrance and advocacy, underscoring the families’ call for international attention and action on the ongoing kidnappings.