Official: Israeli hostages set to be released Saturday are Sagui Dekel-Chen, Yair Horn and Alexander Trufanov

Hamas submits names of the hostages slated for release in the latest round

L to R: Yair Horn, Alexander Trufanov and Sagui Dekel-ChenHostage and Missing Families Forum

Israeli hostages set to be released on Saturday are Sagui Dekel-Chen, Yair Horn and Alexander Trufanov, officials confirmed on Friday. 

