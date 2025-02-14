Official: Israeli hostages set to be released Saturday are Sagui Dekel-Chen, Yair Horn and Alexander Trufanov
Hamas submits names of the hostages slated for release in the latest round
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Israeli hostages set to be released on Saturday are Sagui Dekel-Chen, Yair Horn and Alexander Trufanov, officials confirmed on Friday.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1890374065275191574
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This article received 0 comments