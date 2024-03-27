'Look at their actions, not words': Israeli official to i24NEWS on U.S. ties

Following reports of a breakdown in ceasefire and hostage release negotiations, a senior Israeli official gave i24NEWS a status update on Israel's delegation which maintained representatives for the talks in Qatar.

"Contrary to what was claimed in some local channels, yesterday [Tuesday] the senior echelon left Doha but Israeli representatives in the middle echelon remained," the source said.

As for the crisis with the Americans, the senior Israeli official told i24NEWS that despite the public statements, "it is better to examine the actions and not the words."

The source also mentioned the anticipated military operation in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, and the United Nations Security Council resolution passing to which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled a delegation to the Washington.

Even though Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer's delegation was canceled at this point, the Israeli official said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is the one who will manage the operation and he is in the U.S. and is conducting the discussions on the issue.

The chief spokesperson for the Israeli military also addressed the concerns, saying the military-level relationship was experiencing "unprecedented" cooperation and coordination.