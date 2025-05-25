Old photo reused in claims of Israeli strike that killed 9 children in Gaza

Reports circulated in the past 24 hours—including in Israeli media—claim that nine children from a single family were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

The children, reportedly all under the age of 12, were said to have died while their mother, a doctor at Nasser Hospital, was on duty and received the bodies of seven of them in the emergency room.

However, a closer examination reveals that the photograph accompanying these reports is not recent. The same image was published nearly two months ago in connection with a different alleged incident involving the deaths of children in Gaza, also attributed to an Israeli strike.

In addition to the recycled image, inconsistencies have emerged across various versions of the report. Some sources claim ten children were killed, others cite eight or nine. Details about the father’s fate also differ: some say he was killed, others report he was wounded, and still others suggest he wasn’t home at all.

The reuse of an old photograph and the conflicting details raise serious questions about the authenticity of the reports. Analysts suggest the possibility that the incident may be a case of disinformation or propaganda, intended to harm Israel’s international standing.

Israeli officials have not yet issued a formal statement on the claims.