On 2nd anniversary of Oct. 7, Gazan jihadists fire rocket at southern Israeli community | LIVE BLOG

On the morning of the second anniversary of the October 7 massacre, Gazan jihadists fired a rocket at the southern Israeli community of Netiv HaAsara. No casualties were reported after the rocket landed inside the community.

Netiv Ha’asara was one of the communities attacked on October 7, 2023 in the Hamas-led cross-border incursion that saw the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Seventeen Netiv Ha’asara residents were slaughtered in addition to three IDF soldiers.