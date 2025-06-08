One humanitarian center open today in Gaza | LIVE BLOG
The GHF announced Sunday the opening of a single distribution site in central Gaza, after closing all of its centers on Saturday due to threats from Hamas against its staff
Israel at war Day 610: The IDF and Shin Bet on Saturday confirmed the targeted killing of As'ad Abu Sharia, the leader of the Mujahideen Brigades in Gaza.
Abu Sharia was identified as the commander responsible for the October 7, 2023, assault on Kibbutz Nir Oz, which included the kidnapping and murder of Shiri Bibas and her two sons, Ariel and Kfir. He was also linked to the abductions of Gadi Haggai, Judith Weinstein, and the murder of Thai hostage Nattapong Pinta. The Bibas family issued a statement through the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, expressing gratitude to the IDF and security services, calling the strike "a new step" in their process of mourning.
The Mujahideen Brigades, a Hamas-aligned terrorist organization, acknowledged the death of its senior leader, marking a significant blow to its operations.
Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate as Hamas released a new image of hostage Matan Zangauker, likely intended as psychological warfare.
IDF kills Hamas member in southern Syria
The Israeli army carried out an airstrike against a Hamas member in the southern Syrian town of Beit Jan, located on the heights of Mount Hermon. The information was confirmed by an IDF spokesperson.
Druze community leader: "attacking a Synagogue or any holy site is a Red Line"
Druze community leader Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif also condemned the arson attack on former Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef's synagogue in Jerusalem, saying: "I express my disgust and strongly condemn this criminal act that affected a holy site meant to connect worshippers to God. As a man of religion and as a human being, I am horrified to see the images of sacred books burned. The burning of a synagogue, and any attack on it or any house of prayer or holy site, constitutes a red line—intolerable in any country and certainly in the State of Israel."
Western countries set conditions for recognizing a Palestinian state
The Saudi-owned Al-Sharq channel reports, citing Western diplomatic sources, that Britain, France, and Canada have drawn up a list of conditions that the PLO and Hamas must agree to as a prerequisite for recognition with a view to the establishment of a Palestinian state. According to the report, this list is in preparation for the Saudi- and French-led conference at the UN scheduled for June 17. The Western countries informed Palestinian Authority officials that they are required to carry out significant political, economic, and administrative reforms, including the organization of free and fair elections and the revival of parliament. For Hamas, the process includes, according to the sources, the complete disarmament of the Gaza Strip and the transfer of power to an independent local Palestinian government or body, and subsequently to an elected Palestinian government.
Iran sets conditions for Trump: lifting sanctions in exchange for nuclear deal
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf commented on the nuclear negotiations with the United States, saying, "We will not accept any agreement that does not include the lifting of sanctions against Iran." He said, "If US President Donald Trump truly wants a deal, he must change his approach and stop making common cause with the Zionist regime by pursuing Netanyahu's flawed ideas."
Ben-Gvir challenges Netanyahu on funding humanitarian aid to Gaza
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this weekend to demand clarification regarding humanitarian aid funding for Gaza, including the transfer of NIS 700 million in early May, according to public broadcaster KAN. Ben-Gvir reportedly told Netanyahu: "I strongly oppose the transfer of any aid to Gaza, at a time when our hostages are rotting in Hamas tunnels, and our brave soldiers are maneuvering in the Strip."
'Popular Forces' head in Gaza makes public statement about the groups' plans for growth
Palestinian recognition unlikely at Franco-Saudi conference
Diplomats told the British Guardian that there likely won't be any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state by Western countries at the international conference France and Saudi Arabia plan to host this month in New York to promote the two-state solution. "The organizers had hoped the conference would push Western governments to recognize a Palestinian state, but their resolve to do so has waned, and they hope instead to agree on steps toward recognition," the newspaper's report said.
Gaza: Only one humanitarian aid center opened after Hamas threats
The Gaza Humanitarian Aid Foundation (GHF) announced Sunday the opening of a single distribution site in central Gaza, after closing all of its centers on Saturday due to threats from Hamas against its staff. "Hamas is the reason why hundreds of thousands of hungry Gazans were not fed today," the GHF said Saturday. The organization accuses the group of trying to "manipulate distribution processes" to divert aid from those in need. "The group has issued direct threats against GHF operations. These threats have made it impossible to continue activities without endangering innocent lives," it added. Only the center in central Gaza will operate on Sunday, with a limit of one box per family. The GHF, which launched operations in late May with three centers in southern Gaza, says it is adapting its methods to overcome these threats.