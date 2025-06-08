Israel at war Day 610: The IDF and Shin Bet on Saturday confirmed the targeted killing of As'ad Abu Sharia, the leader of the Mujahideen Brigades in Gaza.

Abu Sharia was identified as the commander responsible for the October 7, 2023, assault on Kibbutz Nir Oz, which included the kidnapping and murder of Shiri Bibas and her two sons, Ariel and Kfir. He was also linked to the abductions of Gadi Haggai, Judith Weinstein, and the murder of Thai hostage Nattapong Pinta. The Bibas family issued a statement through the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, expressing gratitude to the IDF and security services, calling the strike "a new step" in their process of mourning.

The Mujahideen Brigades, a Hamas-aligned terrorist organization, acknowledged the death of its senior leader, marking a significant blow to its operations.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate as Hamas released a new image of hostage Matan Zangauker, likely intended as psychological warfare.

